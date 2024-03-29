PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,087 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 222,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period.

FPE opened at $17.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

