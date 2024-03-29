PFG Investments LLC Sells 1,999 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.65.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 68.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

