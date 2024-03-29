PFG Investments LLC Sells 2,477 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,967,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 97,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,825 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 121,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.85.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.6 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

