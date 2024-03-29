PFG Investments LLC Sells 29,624 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,624 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 14,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SH opened at $11.86 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

