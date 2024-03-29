PFG Investments LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 248,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.81. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $41.50.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

