PFG Investments LLC Sells 380 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

PFG Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDOG. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter valued at $575,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 322,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $53.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $54.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

