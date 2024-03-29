PFG Investments LLC Sells 4,003 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,386.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MBLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Stock Down 1.7 %

MBLY opened at $32.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -803.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.46 and a beta of -0.32. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.