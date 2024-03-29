PFG Investments LLC Sells 9,654 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

PFG Investments LLC decreased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,654 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in GSK by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,736 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,232,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in GSK by 146.7% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,917,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Price Performance

GSK opened at $42.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.82%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

