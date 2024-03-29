PFG Investments LLC Takes $259,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the third quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.17.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $145.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $148.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

