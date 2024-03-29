PFG Investments LLC Takes $305,000 Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after buying an additional 1,695,585 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after buying an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after buying an additional 596,287 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after buying an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after buying an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares in the company, valued at $11,870,346.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,922 shares of company stock worth $10,145,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $196.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.64. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.62 and a 52 week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 28.98%. On average, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.58.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

