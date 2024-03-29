PFG Investments LLC Trims Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 137,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMB stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

