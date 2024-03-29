PFG Investments LLC Trims Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $390.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $458.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.95. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.93 and a 12-month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $561.00 to $498.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $429.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.66.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

