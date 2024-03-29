Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $65.97

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.97 ($0.83) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.80). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 65.20 ($0.82), with a volume of 1,779,352 shares.

Picton Property Income Stock Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.44, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of £355.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Picton Property Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is -2,666.67%.

About Picton Property Income

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £757 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 30 September 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

