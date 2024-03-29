Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $2.71. Pixelworks shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 520,937 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXLW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Pixelworks from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Pixelworks Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $149.12 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 60.87% and a negative net margin of 43.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $144,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,065 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Haley F. Aman sold 17,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $45,890.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,536 shares in the company, valued at $820,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Debonis sold 56,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $144,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pixelworks

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 79.1% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 22.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home and enterprise, and cinema markets in the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Europe. The company offers visual processors integrated circuits, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; visual processor integrated circuits that works with a mobile application processor; and transcoder integrated circuits which includes software that control the operations and signal processing for converting multiple bitrates, resolutions and codecs to provide bandwidth efficient video transmissions based on industry standard protocols.

