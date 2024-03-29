Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCH opened at $47.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $41.31 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCH shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

In related news, CFO Wayne Wasechek sold 1,565 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $70,628.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,877.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $179,115.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,438,340.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,124 shares of company stock worth $1,043,626 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

