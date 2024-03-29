Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 200 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 21.6% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.8% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,049,173.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total transaction of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.33, for a total transaction of $17,929,934.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,049,173.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 463,484 shares of company stock valued at $126,630,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.61.

Workday Stock Down 0.3 %

WDAY opened at $272.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $287.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.71. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.25 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

