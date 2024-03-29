Planned Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 515 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 515 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,819,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,403 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,346,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,434 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 40.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,142,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $591,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,518,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,263,000 after acquiring an additional 698,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,499,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,849,000 after acquiring an additional 116,664 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $133.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.60. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $138.00 to $137.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

