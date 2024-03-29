Planned Solutions Inc. Buys New Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,674,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,370,000 after buying an additional 42,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,111,000 after acquiring an additional 266,298 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Robert Half by 116,277.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Robert Half during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,060,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,581,000 after buying an additional 113,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Trading Up 1.4 %

Robert Half stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. Robert Half Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.39.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Robert Half

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.