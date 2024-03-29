Planned Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 152,014 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,451,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,688,000 after buying an additional 24,594 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
