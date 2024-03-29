Planned Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after acquiring an additional 93,217,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after acquiring an additional 152,014 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,451,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 873,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,977,000 after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 837,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,688,000 after buying an additional 24,594 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $102.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.