Planned Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after acquiring an additional 422,822 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 629,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,290 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 758,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 32,147 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,203,000 after buying an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,981,000 after buying an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $46.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. Research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

