Planned Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 1,830 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Mosaic Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MOS stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.