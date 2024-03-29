Planned Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 1,830 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.
Mosaic Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of MOS stock opened at $32.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99.
Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.
Mosaic Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.
Mosaic Company Profile
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
