Planned Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 321 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
VDC opened at $204.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $172.75 and a 12 month high of $204.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.70.
About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
