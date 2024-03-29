Planned Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 887 Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.60 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.76.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

