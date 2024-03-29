Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $52,000 in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $139.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $141.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.55% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,957.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

