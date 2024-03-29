Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $53,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $173.02 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $173.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.53, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.36) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -296.77%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

