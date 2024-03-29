Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $59,000 in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $21,931,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth $20,472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

