Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $66,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.60.

ISRG stock opened at $399.09 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.63 and a twelve month high of $403.76. The company has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,349,795.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total value of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

