Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $66,000 in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 690,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 157,036 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 47.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,174,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 1,019,759 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at $11,829,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,427,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,036,000 after buying an additional 820,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,792,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after buying an additional 40,502 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $13.07 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. The business had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.96 million. Research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

