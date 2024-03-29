Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New $63,000 Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on HST. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.
Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts
In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 28,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $591,981.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,225,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,826,140.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %
HST opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.31.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.92%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
See Also
