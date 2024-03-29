Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1 %

RSG opened at $191.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.00. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.50 and a 12 month high of $192.57.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.54.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

