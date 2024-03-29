Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $205.72 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $206.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.30 and its 200-day moving average is $186.34.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

