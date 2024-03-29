Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases New Shares in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,920,175,000 after purchasing an additional 307,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,957,000 after acquiring an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $962,356,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $242.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.78 and a 200 day moving average of $264.01. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

