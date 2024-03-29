Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 28,233 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $42.01 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $42.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

