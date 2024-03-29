Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,189 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $16.34 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.16 and a beta of 2.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.