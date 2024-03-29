Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,189 Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 13,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
NYSE:CCL opened at $16.34 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $19.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.16 and a beta of 2.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.
View Our Latest Analysis on Carnival Co. &
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
