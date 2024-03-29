Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,700 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INFY. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Infosys by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 69,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infosys by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Aikya Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.76.

Infosys Stock Performance

Infosys stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.35.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.