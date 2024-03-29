Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 420 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $125.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.57. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $97.40 and a 52-week high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.