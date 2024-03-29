Planned Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 700 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 61.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 8,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $671,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,159.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $83.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The health services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. Maximus had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 39.74%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

