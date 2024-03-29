Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $57,000 Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $47.27.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WERN. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

