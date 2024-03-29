Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $61,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 229.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 207.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE EQR opened at $63.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

