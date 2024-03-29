Planned Solutions Inc. Takes $68,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $332,438,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,338,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,745,000 after buying an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth about $173,967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $164.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.87. The company has a market capitalization of $106.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.55 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.96.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $11,099,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,282,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,812,157.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $369,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 156,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,057,921.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $11,099,667.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,282,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,812,157.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 856,222 shares of company stock worth $126,839,880 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

