Planned Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Antero Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 77,589 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Antero Resources by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $29.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.80. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Antero Resources

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 206,978 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $5,412,474.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,793,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,187,525.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,605 over the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.