Planned Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 290 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,614,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $519,985,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,097,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,750,000 after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 8.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,024,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,367,000 after buying an additional 80,979 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 9.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 647,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,575,000 after buying an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

Shares of BMI opened at $161.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.53 and a fifty-two week high of $170.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.37.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total transaction of $30,952.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 1,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total transaction of $221,221.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,919.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,813 shares of company stock worth $448,167. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

