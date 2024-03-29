Planned Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Cummins alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,048,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 16,869 shares during the period. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,195,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,498,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock opened at $294.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $297.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,545,052.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,847.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock worth $13,576,838 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.