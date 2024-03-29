Planned Solutions Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS USMV opened at $83.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.