Planned Solutions Inc. Takes Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PACCAR Stock Performance
Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $67.48 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.87. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
