Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $439.13

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 439.13 ($5.55) and traded as high as GBX 469.40 ($5.93). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 461.40 ($5.83), with a volume of 279,725 shares traded.

Get Playtech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Playtech

Playtech Trading Down 2.0 %

Playtech Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 455.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 439.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,767.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35.

(Get Free Report)

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.