Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $439.13

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 439.13 ($5.55) and traded as high as GBX 469.40 ($5.93). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 461.40 ($5.83), with a volume of 279,725 shares traded.
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Monday, December 4th.
Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.
