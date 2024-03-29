PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in PPL in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the first quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PPL. Argus raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

NYSE PPL opened at $27.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.89. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $29.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

