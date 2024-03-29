PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,357,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 230,256 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PPL were worth $36,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPL by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in PPL by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 130,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 58,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.89. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.03.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. PPL had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.00%.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

