Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.56. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

In other Precision BioSciences news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 4,579 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $49,453.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,314.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,005 shares of company stock valued at $64,854 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 18,005 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops ex vivo allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T immunotherapies and in vivo therapies for genetic and infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders.

