Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.32

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.32 ($1.20) and traded as low as GBX 92.50 ($1.17). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 93.75 ($1.18), with a volume of 3,286,774 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 105 ($1.33) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 103 ($1.30) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, February 9th.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is 35,000.00%.

In other Primary Health Properties news, insider Bandhana Rawal bought 27,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £24,794.10 ($31,333.38). Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

